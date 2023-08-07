Automotive Disc Brake Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Automotive Disc Brake Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2023

Automotive Disc Brake Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Automotive Disc Brake market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Disc Brake Market

Disc Brake is a type of brake that uses calipers to squeeze pairs of pads against a disc in order to create friction that retards the rotation of a shaft, such as a vehicle axle, either to reduce its rotational speed or to hold it stationary. Hydraulic disc brakes are the most commonly used form of brake for motor vehicles but the principles of a disc brake are applicable to almost any rotating shaft.

The Disc Brake is usually made of cast iron, steel and aluminum, but in some cases may be made of composites such as reinforced carbon–carbon or ceramic matrix composites.

The global Automotive Disc Brake market size was valued at USD 14570 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 17650 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.8 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Automotive Disc Brake key players include ZF TRW, Continental, Akebono Brake, APG, CBI, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35 percentage.

EU is the largest market, with a share over 25 percentage, followed by China and North America, both have a share over 40 percentage.

In terms of product, Opposed Piston Type is the largest segment, with a share over 80 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Sedan, followed by SUV & Pickup Truck, etc

Market segmentation

Automotive Disc Brake market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Automotive Disc Brake market report are:

ZF TRW

Continental

Akebono Brake

Brembo

Aisin Seiki

Mando

Nissin Kogyo

Knorr-Bremse

Wabco

Haldex

Shandong Aoyou

CBI

APG

Market segment by Type

Opposed Piston

Floating Caliper

Market segment by Application

Sedan

SUV and Pickup Truck

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Disc Brake product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Disc Brake, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Disc Brake from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Disc Brake competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Disc Brake breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Automotive Disc Brake market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

