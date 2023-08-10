Forty-five years later, a spiritually tormented smuggler reveals his shocking secret life
From refugee to redemption, a life impacted by smuggling, cannabis, psychedelics, conmen, cops and assorted holy men.
A quiet disposition, warmth and imagination are prerequisites that moderate the chaos in a smuggler’s life, so I reciprocated with a beatific smile of my own.”BILLINGS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 International Book Awards Finalist
Marjan released his new book 600 Devils in March of 2023. Available on Amazon Kindle, paperback and audio, 600 Devils explores the author’s extraordinary real-life story that has remained hidden for more than 40 years. Readers are drawn into a life of challenges interwoven with international intrigue, history, spiritual struggles and smuggling adventures.
Marjan overcame the lure of hallucinogens, while dodging conmen, gangsters and law enforcement. He became a pot dealer and worked his way into a position as a personal gopher for a world-class smuggler. His life irrevocably changes when he becomes an undercover operative for what he terms an “adjunct arm” of the U.S. government.
The author introduces readers to an ever-changing cast of characters ranging from drug lords to questionable government officials to holy men, and high-ranking mafia. Readers travel the world with Marjan, from quiet tribal environments and jungle locations to sophisticated venues frequented by the controlling elite. Marjan writes eloquently and from the heart, not sparing himself nor his readers from the horror of his and his family’s experiences. He shares insightful nuggets of wisdom learned by living life in the belly of the beast and observing man’s inhumanity to others. It is also the story of the author’s lifelong journey and search for truth, peace, and his ultimate redemption.
