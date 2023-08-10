Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,953 in the last 365 days.

Forty-five years later, a spiritually tormented smuggler reveals his shocking secret life

600 Devils by Marjan

600 Devils by Marjan

From refugee to redemption, a life impacted by smuggling, cannabis, psychedelics, conmen, cops and assorted holy men.

A quiet disposition, warmth and imagination are prerequisites that moderate the chaos in a smuggler’s life, so I reciprocated with a beatific smile of my own.”
— Marjan
BILLINGS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 International Book Awards Finalist

Marjan released his new book 600 Devils in March of 2023. Available on Amazon Kindle, paperback and audio, 600 Devils explores the author’s extraordinary real-life story that has remained hidden for more than 40 years. Readers are drawn into a life of challenges interwoven with international intrigue, history, spiritual struggles and smuggling adventures.

Marjan overcame the lure of hallucinogens, while dodging conmen, gangsters and law enforcement. He became a pot dealer and worked his way into a position as a personal gopher for a world-class smuggler. His life irrevocably changes when he becomes an undercover operative for what he terms an “adjunct arm” of the U.S. government.

The author introduces readers to an ever-changing cast of characters ranging from drug lords to questionable government officials to holy men, and high-ranking mafia. Readers travel the world with Marjan, from quiet tribal environments and jungle locations to sophisticated venues frequented by the controlling elite. Marjan writes eloquently and from the heart, not sparing himself nor his readers from the horror of his and his family’s experiences. He shares insightful nuggets of wisdom learned by living life in the belly of the beast and observing man’s inhumanity to others. It is also the story of the author’s lifelong journey and search for truth, peace, and his ultimate redemption.

Marjan
Marjan LLC
+1 406-250-7075
600devils@gmail.com

You just read:

Forty-five years later, a spiritually tormented smuggler reveals his shocking secret life

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more