Global Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nephrology and urology devices market research. As per TBRC’s nephrology and urology devices market forecast, the nephrology and urology devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $23.52 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.0% through the forecast period.
The increase in the patient pool due to the rising geriatric population globally contributed significantly to the growth of the market during the historic period. North America is expected to hold the largest nephrology and urology devices market share. Major players in the market include Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, Cook Group Incorporated, B. Braun Group, C. R. and Bard Inc.
Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Segments
1) By Type: Dialysis Devices And Equipment, Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment, Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment, Endoscopy Devices And Equipment
2) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users
3) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private
4) By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables
These types of devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of kidney and genitourinary diseases.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
