Industrial Hemp Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Who is the largest manufacturers of Industrial Hemp Market worldwide?

Kazmira

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Charlotte's Web CBD

CV Sciences

Folium Biosciences

Endoca

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria

Canopy Growth Corporation

Manitoba Harvest

Hankang (Yunnan) Biotechnology

Yunnan Hansu Biotechnology

Yunnan Hamusen Biology

Kunming BiouNIO Biotechnology

Asan Wuxing Biology

Yunnan Yunxing Biotechnology

Huayun Jinxin Biotechnology

Yunma Biotechnology (Chenguang Biotechnology)

The Global Industrial Hemp market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Industrial hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for industrial use. It can be used to make a wide range of products. Along with bamboo, hemp is one of the fastest growing plant on Earth. It was also one of the first plants to be spun into usable fiber 50,000 years ago. It can be refined into a variety of commercial items, including paper, rope, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food, and animal feed.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Hemp Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Industrial Hemp market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1358.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3259.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, CBD Oil accounting for % of the Industrial Hemp global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Medical and Pharmaceutical segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global industrial hemp key players include Canopy Growth Corporation, Charlotte's Web CBD, Aurora Cannabis, Folium Biosciences, Endoca, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe, and Latin America, total have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, CBD Oil is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Medicine, followed by Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Industrial Hemp Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Industrial Hemp

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Other

What are the types of Industrial Hemp available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Industrial Hemp market share In 2022.

CBD Oil

CBD Crystal

Which regions are leading the Industrial Hemp Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

