"Sacred Obligation: The Story of America's Cop" - A Memoir by Anthony "Tony" M. Losito, Announced
The book chronicles Anthony "Tony" M. Losito’s illustrious 30-year career as a law enforcement officer and his inspiring response to 9/11.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former law enforcement officer and military veteran Anthony "Tony" M. Losito has released his latest book, "Sacred Obligation: The Story of America's Cop." This book is an enthralling memoir of Tony’s 30-year-long service as a law enforcement officer in the United States and the first-hand account of the tragic events of 9/11- the attack on the World Trade Center. A true American Patriot, Tony responded that dreadful morning. His response and months of recovery work left an enduring impact on the nation and himself on the day that will be remembered forever.
Known as “America’s Cop,” Tony’s life story is truly captivating, filled with unmatched experiences and events. With a sterling reputation in the law enforcement career field, Tony has served in just about every position there is in law enforcement. Starting as a Security Policeman in the New York Air National Guard, he went on to serve in esteemed positions of US Border Patrol Agent, Police Officer, Police Captain in California, the Chief of Police for the Hoover Dam, Special Agent & undercover Special Agent in New York City for 5 years, and Director of Public Safety for the US Navy in Connecticut.
His most embellished role has been to serve as a Supervisory Special Agent with Homeland Security, culminating his government career in his most important role as Director of Security for one of our nation's most critical and secure locations; a billion-dollar facility designed to protect America; the National Bio Agro Defense Facility.
Tony has spoken at many memorial events, news programs, and corporate set-ups, sharing his inspiring narrative to heal others through his powerful story of courage, resilience, and dedication. In the wake of the approaching anniversary of 9/11 this September, Tony welcomes any invitations and opportunities from him to share his awe-inspiring life story with others.
Tony’s first book, "Woke: The Spiritual Awakening of a 9/11 Rescue & Recovery Worker" shares his life's twist and 360-degree change. The book elaborates an insightful glimpse into the spiritual awakening that transpired during his time as a 9/11 Rescue and Recovery Worker. The events following 9/11 granted him psychic abilities, and he embraced his newfound role as a Psychic Medium, offering psychic readings to help others find solace and guidance.
With the release of "Sacred Obligation," Tony Losito hopes to inspire individuals across the nation, share his remarkable journey as "America's Cop," and bring healing to those affected by the tragic events of 9/11. To learn more about his memoir and explore the thrilling experiences that shaped his career, "Sacred Obligation" is now available at major bookstores, online retailers, and Amazon.com.
Anthony "Tony" M. Losito
Sacred Obligation, "The Story of America's Cop"
AmericasCop1@gmail.com