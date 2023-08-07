Ice Cream Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

Ice Cream Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Ice Cream Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Ice Cream Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Commercial, Residential), and Types (Soft Ice Cream, Hard Ice Cream). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Ice Cream Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 123 Pages long. The Ice Cream market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Unilever

Nestlé

Lotte Confectionary

Dean Foods

General Mills

Mars

Yili Group

Morinaga

Meiji

Mengniu

Turkey Hill

Blue Bell Creameries

Amul

The Global Ice Cream market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Ice cream is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert. It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavours. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes. Typically, flavourings and colourings are added in addition to stabilizers.

The major players in global Ice Cream market include Unilever, Nestlé, Lotte Confectionary, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 25% shares of the global market. Europe and North America are main markets, they occupy about 55% of the global market. Soft Ice Creamis the main type, with a share about 80%. Commercial and Residential are two main applications.

In 2020, the global Ice Cream market size was USD 67940 million and it is expected to reach USD 95200 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

Ice Cream market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ice Cream market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Ice Cream

Commercial

Residential

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Ice Cream market share In 2022.

Soft Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Ice Cream Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Ice Cream market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Ice Cream industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

