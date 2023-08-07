Typhoon Mawar Survivors Can Authorize a Third Party for FEMA Inspection

Once Typhoon Mawar survivors register for assistance, FEMA is required to verify losses to determine if they are eligible for the disaster assistance.

FEMA’s standard loss verification method is an on-site inspection by a FEMA inspector. If you cannot meet the inspector at your home, you have the option to write to FEMA to authorize a third party, such as a family member, neighbor or landlord, to attend the inspection on your behalf. This is especially helpful if you are currently away from the island, but your family members or friends can act on your behalf.

How to Request Third-Party Inspection

A FEMA on-site inspection usually takes place within two weeks after you register for disaster assistance.

Inspectors will only meet with the applicant, co-applicant, or a designated third party to perform an inspection.

Federal privacy laws require FEMA to get permission from you in writing before sharing your information with anyone else. If you want to authorize a third party to meet with the inspector, FEMA will require a Written Consent letter, a completed Authorization for the Release of Information Under the Privacy Act form, or a Power of Attorney, Guardianship, or Conservatorship document from you. You can call FEMA Helpline 800-621-3362, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, or write to FEMA to obtain related documents.

You should provide the information of the third party, including the name of the third party and the valid phone number, and you need to verify in the Written Consent that the inspector will be able to gain entry to the damaged dwelling.

The third party must be over the age of 18 to attend the inspection on your behalf.

This authorizes a third-party representative approved by you to meet with the inspector and answer any necessary questions as part of the inspection.

You can write to FEMA to return the information of your authorized third party in one of the following ways:

Upload to your disaster account at DisasterAssistance.gov. Click “Check Status” on the home page and follow the instructions. You must create an online account to upload your documents electronically to FEMA.

Mail to FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

Fax to 800-827-8112.

If your pre-disaster home is not accessible, you may meet the FEMA inspector at another location.

If you have limited English proficiency, or you are deaf or hard of hearing, you can request translation services, a qualified sign language interpreter, or other accommodations for inspections.

All FEMA inspectors are issued a badge identifying them as a FEMA contractor or employee.

In some cases, FEMA may conduct another inspection to validate losses, for example, you appealed FEMA’s determination. The appeal inspection will be done by a different inspector, not the same one who visited your residence the first time. FEMA makes every effort to ensure a fair and impartial assessment.

FEMA is still in Guam to support Typhoon Mawar survivors after the July 27 deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. You can visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, call 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents), or stop by the Disaster Recovery Center at Guam Community College. Hours of operation at DRC: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, closed.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, please visit our website.

Follow FEMA at Twitter and Facebook.