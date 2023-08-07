Shaftsbury Barracks/ Identity Theft, False Personation
CASE#: 22B3004381
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: Several years between 2013-2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Identity Theft, False Personation
ACCUSED: David Payne
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Powder Springs, GA
VICTIM: Laura Payne
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In October of 2022, Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a fraud complaint. During the course of an investigation it was found that David Payne had opened several credit cards in his wife's name during the time of their marriage. These cards were opened over several years and utilized by David numerous times.
On 08/06/2023, David was located at his residence in the State of Georgia by Georgia Law Enforcement and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/04/2023 at 0815 hours for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2023 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
