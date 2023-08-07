Shaftsbury Barracks/ Identity Theft, False Personation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3004381

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: Several years between 2013-2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Identity Theft, False Personation

ACCUSED: David Payne

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Powder Springs, GA

VICTIM: Laura Payne

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In October of 2022, Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a fraud complaint. During the course of an investigation it was found that David Payne had opened several credit cards in his wife's name during the time of their marriage. These cards were opened over several years and utilized by David numerous times.

On 08/06/2023, David was located at his residence in the State of Georgia by Georgia Law Enforcement and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/04/2023 at 0815 hours for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421