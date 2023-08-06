Vehicle Sought in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:00 am, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below. The second image is a stock image of the vehicle.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.