Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman receives Jakarta Governor

VIETNAM, August 7 -  

JAKARTA – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ received Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono on August 6 within the framework of his official visit to Indonesia.

Huệ told the governor that his visit aimed to strengthen relations between the two countries on all channels and at all levels, including via party, parliament, and government channels, locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

He expressed his hope that the capital cities of Hà Nội and Jakarta would intensify cooperation and exchange development experiences, especially with a direct air route between them expected to be launched soon.

The top legislator shared that the National Assembly of Việt Nam had just approved the extension of tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days, and increasing temporary residence of foreigners from 15 days to 45 days from August 15, which will facilitate the travel of the two countries’ businesses and people.

The Vietnamese NA’s agencies and Hà Nội were in the process of developing the Capital Law (amended) and wanted to learn from Jakarta's experience, especially its specific policies, Huệ added.

Hartono expressed his hope that Hà Nội and Jakarta, which set up twinned relations in 2004, would continue stepping up the exchange of experience and cooperation in the fields of transport, city administration, service industry; and promote collaboration through the Jakarta Chamber of Industry and Commerce as well as relevant agencies of Hà Nội. VNA/VNS

