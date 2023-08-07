Revilla: Senate to tackle flooding Wednesday

SENATE TO TACKLE FLOODING WEDNESDAY

The Senate Committee on Public Works is set to examine the country's Flood Control efforts and programs on Wednesday (August 9) when it conducts a hearing on the recent spate of flooding brought about by monsoon rains and typhoon Egay.

Committee Chair Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has said that he summoned officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to explain why flooding seems to worsen despite the hundreds of billions of pesos invested into flood control.

Set to appear are DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan and MMDA Chairperson Romando S. Artes who will be asked to lay down concrete actions to ensure that flooding is mitigated.

"Mainit na ang taumbayan, ako mismo naiirita na sa paulit-ulit na pagbaha tuwing bumubuhos ang ulan, lalo na ang mga kababayan nating lumulusong mismo sa baha, hindi na kailangan dito ang mga dati nang palusot, dapat ay aksiyon kung ano ang dapat gawin para hindi na bumaha," said Revilla.

Revilla wants Bonoan and Artes to report on the country's implementation and compliance to the Flood Control Masterplan formulated through the World Bank. The solon also wants to examine whether existing masterplans of Local Government Units (LGUs), the MMDA, and the DPWH are complementary to see why despite great efforts, flooding continues to be a problem.

Also to be discussed are regulations and policies involving the accountability of private and public contractors who damage drainage facilities and waterways. Just recently, a contractor for a mall that damaged drainage facilities was identified as responsible for the flooding in the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX).

"Dapat ay magkaroon ng reponsibilidad at accountability ang mga contractor na makakasira sa mga drainage. Matindi kasi ang idinudulot nitong pagbaha. Dapat liwanagin kung ano ang dapat na parusa o pananagutan kung meron man at masiguro na gumagana at maayos ang mga nasira ng mga kontratista," the lawmaker said.

Revilla assured that the Senate's efforts in addressing the problem will not end with its hearings and summoning Bonoan and Artes because he will personally inspect existing flood control projects, as well as reported sub-standard structures and condemned facilities.

"Hindi na tayo basta-basta maniniwala sa mga sasabihin ng DPWH at MMDA dahil mahuhusay sila sa paliwanag pero kulang sa gawa, kailangang makita ko na ng personal kung may patutunguhan pa ba ang kanilang panunungkulan o kailangan na nating maghanap ng kayang tugunan ang problema sa baha," Revilla ended.