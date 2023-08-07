Hydra Chain to Distribute Native Coins to 20 Active Participants in an Airdrop

SINGAPORE, Aug. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydra Chain, an open-source Proof-of-Stake blockchain with a distinctive array of economic features, has announced an airdrop initiative in which it will distribute HYDRA coins to the 20 most active users.





"We are committed to gradually expand both the Hydra community as well as the number of projects contributing to the ecosystem. Thanks to the many options available on the network, there is something interesting for everyone! Staking HYDRA yields an attractive APR of 35%, with additional income being possible when upgrading to a superstaker node.

LYDRA (liquid staking asset based on HYDRA) opens up a whole new world of possibilities, such as leveraged staking or yield farming.

Liquidity mining is also possible on the Hydra DEX, with yields of up to 200% and beyond. Several projects are available within the ecosystem for those who are a fan of real-world business models, DeFi or NFT based Web 3.0 games. The airdrop is a perfect opportunity for new users to become more familiar with all the things Hydra has to offer. We invite you to join us in our exciting journey!", shared a Hydra DAO contributor.

To participate in the airdrop and have the chance to become HYDRA holders, the following steps are required:

Retweet this post and tag 3 friends

The winners will be determined by August 11th. Twenty participants who fulfill all the conditions will receive 45 HYDRA coins each. It's worth noting that the Hydra network employs a inflationary/deflationary economy, including stable gas fees fixed in USD equivalent, 50% gas royalties for smart contract creators, and 100% burning of remaining transaction fees. Additionally, the proof of stake chain offers an advantageous staking program, enabling HYDRA coin holders to earn up to 35% in annual rewards.

Furthermore, the Hydra chain provides favorable conditions for creating new projects within the ecosystem. Presently, decentralized projects such as LockTrip, ChangeX, Sugarverse, GoMeat and others already build on the Hydra blockchain.

For reference

Hydra Chain is an innovative layer 1 blockchain that offers unique benefits to both the community and project developers alike. Thanks to the proof of stake mechanism, HYDRA holders enjoy a staking Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 35% that compounds instantly.

