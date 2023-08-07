Submit Release
Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson receives NACO Presidential appointment to National Committee

Shawn Jackson is the Warren County Supervisor for District 3.

WARREN COUNTY , MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Jo McGuire, President of the National Association of Counties (NACo), recently appointed Warren County Mississippi’s Third District Supervisor Shawn Jackson to the following committees: Community, Economic, and Workforce Development Steering Committee (Housing Subcommittee) Vice Chair Subcommittee.

"Shawn was chosen because my goal is to build a talented and committed leadership team for NACo. Our strength at NACo is in our members and your active involvement. As we move forward together, now is the time for county leaders to connect, inspire and lead", said McGuire.

McGuire's presidential spotlight, ForwardTogether, will showcase a three-tiered concept for enriching county officials' leadership, partnerships, and practices, with the ultimate benefit of better outcomes through improved trust and engagement.

Consistent with the NACo Blueprint, the three specific themes of ForwardTogether are:
1. Connect and build bridges through enriched professional connections, leadership skills, and peer networks.
2. Inspire civic engagement through well-informed community participation and public trust.
3. Lead intergovernmental partnerships through enhanced collaboration with federal, state, local, and tribal partners.

“I am so proud of my appointment and the opportunity to serve our community from a national leadership position. To have Warren County, Mississippi, in the center of the flow of ideas and resources for economic development can benefit us tremendously,” explained Supervisor Jackson.

Shawn Jackson is a former strategic consultant of Monitor Company (now Monitor-Deloitte) and a graduate of the Cornell University School of Industrial Labor Relations. She is serving her first term as County Supervisor for District 3 in Warren County, Mississippi.

Shawn will attend the NACo Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., and the NACo Annual Conference. For a complete list of NACO Presidential appointments, visit here.

