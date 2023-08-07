St. Johnsbury / Single vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4005778

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Sergeant Brennan

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/5/2023 at approximately 2230 hours

STREET: Lackie Hill Road

TOWN: St Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Spaulding Road

WEATHER: Clear, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Griffin Pearson

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor injuries

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 5, 2023 at approximately 2230 hours Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were responding to an emergency call for service with their blue lights activated.

During his response Trooper Pearson lost control of his State Police cruiser near the intersection of Lackie Hill Road and Spaulding Road in the town of St. Johnsbury. Trooper Pearson’s cruiser left the roadway and rolled over. Trooper Pearson was able to extricate himself from the cruiser and was helped by local residents. Trooper Pearson was transported to NVRH for minor injuries sustained in the crash, he was treated and released.

Members of the Calex ambulance service responded to the scene and the State Police would like to thank the community members that assisted Trooper Pearson before they arrived on scene.

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819