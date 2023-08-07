St. Johnsbury / Single vehicle crash
CASE#: 23A4005778
TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Sergeant Brennan
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/5/2023 at approximately 2230 hours
STREET: Lackie Hill Road
TOWN: St Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Spaulding Road
WEATHER: Clear, dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Griffin Pearson
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor injuries
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 5, 2023 at approximately 2230 hours Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were responding to an emergency call for service with their blue lights activated.
During his response Trooper Pearson lost control of his State Police cruiser near the intersection of Lackie Hill Road and Spaulding Road in the town of St. Johnsbury. Trooper Pearson’s cruiser left the roadway and rolled over. Trooper Pearson was able to extricate himself from the cruiser and was helped by local residents. Trooper Pearson was transported to NVRH for minor injuries sustained in the crash, he was treated and released.
Members of the Calex ambulance service responded to the scene and the State Police would like to thank the community members that assisted Trooper Pearson before they arrived on scene.
