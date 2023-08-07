Submit Release
News Search

There were 118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,395 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Single vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4005778                                               

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Sergeant Brennan

STATION: St. Johnsbury                           

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/5/2023 at approximately 2230 hours

STREET: Lackie Hill Road

TOWN: St Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Spaulding Road

WEATHER: Clear, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Griffin Pearson

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor injuries 

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 5, 2023 at approximately 2230 hours Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were responding to an emergency call for service with their blue lights activated.

 

During his response Trooper Pearson lost control of his State Police cruiser near the intersection of Lackie Hill Road and Spaulding Road in the town of St. Johnsbury. Trooper Pearson’s cruiser left the roadway and rolled over. Trooper Pearson was able to extricate himself from the cruiser and was helped by local residents. Trooper Pearson was transported to NVRH for minor injuries sustained in the crash, he was treated and released.

 

Members of the Calex ambulance service responded to the scene and the State Police would like to thank the community members that assisted Trooper Pearson before they arrived on scene.

 

 

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Single vehicle crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more