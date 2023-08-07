TIGHITCO RECEIVES $44M AWARD FROM SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS FOR CH-53K LOTS 7-9
We are honored to further extend our partnership with our DOD partners, and humbled by the trust they have placed in our ability to execute on this critical statement of work.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITES STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO, Inc. announced today that its US Aerostructures division has received a Four-year $44M award for Lots 7-9 for complex composite structures for the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion Heavy Lift helicopter. TIGHITCO's highly skilled workforce located in Berlin, Connecticut and Charleston, South Carolina will support the activity for years 2025 through 2028.
— Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO
"We are honored to further extend our partnership with our DOD partners, and humbled by the trust they have placed in our ability to execute on this critical statement of work," said Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO. "The CH-53K King Stallion is a critical asset to our military, and TIGHITCO is committed to delivering quality product, and continuous support."
The CH-53K King Stallion ramp in production signals program reliability and stability and advances the manufacturing and operational success of this platform. Designed to be intelligent, reliable, low maintenance and survivable in the most austere and remote forward operating bases, the CH53K is the premier heavy lift rotorcraft for the United States Military and allied partners.
Since 1972, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. With a prime focus on advanced and complex composites, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
Danielle Lyda
TIGHITCO, Inc.
+1 316-641-3125
dlyda@tighitco.com
Visit us on social media:
Other