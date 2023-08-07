Lithosphere (LITHO) Network Announces Sponsorship of Chainlink’s SmartCon 2023 in Barcelona
SmartCon 2023 is a premier global conference that brings together industry leaders, developers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts from the Web3 space.
We are thrilled to be a part of Chainlink's SmartCon 2023.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lithosphere (LITHO) Network is proud to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated SmartCon 2023 Conference hosted by Chainlink (LINK). The two-day event will take place from October 2nd to October 3rd, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Smartcon 2023 promises to be a unique and empowering experience for attendees, fostering connections, experimentation, and inspiration within Web3.
— King Kasr, Lithosphere Network founder.
During SmartCon 2023, Lithosphere Network plans to showcase its latest developments in blockchain technology and present innovative solutions that contribute to the expansion and security of the Web3 space. Attendees can anticipate insights into the latest trends, advancements, and practical use-cases for implementing blockchain technology across various industries.
The Lithosphere network promises to eradicate bottlenecks faced in existing blockchain networks. Lithosphere is the first blockchain to utilize embedded Deep Neural Networks to make smart contracts intelligent, while enabling interoperability across diverse blockchains.
For more information about SmartCon 2023 and to register for the conference, please visit the official website.
About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.
About Lithosphere
Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.
