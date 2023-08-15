The Retina Group of New York introduces IZERVAY™, a Safe and Effective Treatment of Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration
Amsler Grid abnormalities can indicate macular problems such as diabetic macular edema or age-related macular degeneration
Retina Group of New York introduces IZERVAY™, a Safe and Effective Treatment for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) with Geographic Atrophy (GA).
We are thrilled to offer IZERVAY, a new drug treatment option for managing dry age-related macular degeneration. It may extend the ability for our patients to see fine visual details by many years.”HICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA) is a common eye condition that impacts an estimated 1.5 million people in the U.S. and can cause irreversible vision loss. (1) However, approximately 75% of people living with GA in the U.S. are believed to be undiagnosed.(2) Without timely treatment, an estimated 66% of people with GA may become blind or severely visually impaired. It occurs when the macula, a small but essential part of the retina, becomes damaged, leading to blurred or distorted vision causing difficulty seeing centrally affecting reading and driving. While there is currently no cure for dry macular degeneration, prior treatment options available that can help slow the progression of the disease were limited to stopping smoking, using AREDS 2 nutritional supplements and another medication Syfovre™ that is not as effective.
— James M. Maisel, M.D., CEO Retina Group of New York
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved IZERVAY™ (avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution) for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) on August 4, 2023. IZERVAY, a new complement C5 inhibitor, is the only approved geographic atrophy (GA) treatment with a statistically significant reduction (p<0.01) in the rate of GA progression at the 12-month primary endpoint across two large Phase 3 clinical trials. (2) IZERVAY slowed loss of photoreceptors and disease progression as early as six months and may be 75% more effective than Syfovre with up to a 35% reduction in the first year of treatment.
IZERVAY is an eye specific medication that helps regulate an overactivated part of the immune system in your eye. This overactivation can contribute to the progression of macular degeneration to geographic atrophy (GA). Clinical studies have shown that treatments with IZERVAY can help reduce the risk of vision loss. IZERVAY helped to maintain fine visual function in patients with dry macular degeneration that will allow patients to read and drive longer. Symptoms of fifty different macular problems may include missing, wavy or distorted central vision with difficulty reading an entire word and are often evident when looking at an Amsler grid. Patients with "wet" macular degeneration often also have "dry" macular degeneration and may need treatment for both problems.
"We are thrilled to offer IZERVAY to our patients as a new option for managing dry macular degeneration," said Dr. James M. Maisel, a retina specialist and CEO of the Retina Group of New York. "We believe that this innovative pharmacological treatment for dry AMD has the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of those living with this debilitating condition allowing many to preserve their reading vision for years."
About the Retina Group of New York
The Retina Group of New York (RGONY) has been providing outstanding retinal care to patients in the New York-Long Island area for over 40 years as a leading provider of advanced eye care services, with a team of board certified ophthalmologists with specialty training in the diagnosis and treatment of retinal conditions. RGONY offers a comprehensive range of services for the diagnosis and treatment of retinal conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, floaters and retinal detachments, surgical complications and offers second opinions. The group is committed to staying at the forefront of the latest advances in eye care and providing the best possible individualized care to its patients. James M. Maisel, M.D., CEO of the Retina Group of New York, was the Dyson Fellow in vitreous and retinal surgery at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center. He is the recipient of a Special Congressional Award, JDRF Humanitarian of the Year, Gift of Sight Banko Award, Nassau County Executive Citation for Community Service, National Society to Prevent Blindness Representative for the ANSI Z-80 committee, Former President Nassau County Ophthalmological Society and Co-Chair of the World Diabetic Congress.
