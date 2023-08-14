Life Energy Solutions Debuts the QSB Wave, an Age-Defying Device Inspired by Two of the World’s Greatest Scientists
Life Energy Solutions releases The QSB Wave, a groundbreaking new product that allows users to turn back the hands of time and experience heightened levels of physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. Life Energy Solutions Debuts the QSB Wave, an Age-Defying Device Inspired by Two of the World's Greatest Scientists and Innovators
— David Slinger
Life Energy Solutions is thrilled to announce the official launch of the QSB Wave, a groundbreaking new product that allows users to turn back the hands of time and experience heightened levels of physical, mental, and spiritual wellness.
Life Energy Solutions was created by David and Margie Slinger and is a company committed to educating people about energy balancing and EMF protection. Through countless hours of researching, learning, and testing, the team at Life Energy Solutions has developed a line of devices designed for various well-being needs. Upon entering the Life Energy Solutions website, visitors can find a wealth of research and data compiled beneath the “Science” and “Concerns” tab. This data is the foundation for the selection of highly unique and sought-after items created by Life Energy Solutions.
One driving force behind the research and development at Life Energy Solutions is DNA degradation and damage. DNA carries raw genetic information and is crucial in the development and function of every single organism. Each and every day, DNA is slowly degraded and stressed due to factors such as trauma, stress, EMF (electromagnetic frequencies), gene-altering vaccines, and more. This degradation leads to progress in the aging process and can lead to diseases such as cancer.
The newly unveiled QSB Wave has been developed as an accessory to the QSB Scalar Box, a vibrational healing and de-stress device inspired by Nikola Tesla. The QSB Scalar Box was created by David Slinger himself and is exclusively available from Life Energy Solutions and their resellers. The QSB Wave attaches to the QSB Scalar Box, giving users everything they need for a complete quantum wave genetics age reversal and healing experience. This is accomplished by simply placing baby photos or baby DNA samples from hair or nail clippings onto the QSB Wave’s platform.
The premise of the QSB Wave stems from wave genetics, a science discovered by Russian scientist Dr. Peter Gariaev. He, along with a group of other scientists, found that the function of DNA was truly to point to the bio-informational field, where the information used to create the human body is stored and works at the quantum level as waves and fields. Dr. Gariaev shocked subject matter experts with a simple test in which he shone a laser through salamander embryos into frog embryos - the frog embryos developed as salamanders. Furthermore, Dr. Gariaev found that if a photograph of a subject was taken in early childhood, it contained an imprint of their DNA via quantum entanglement.
The QSB Wave uses a baby photograph or DNA sample to overlay frequencies to the Wave’s carrier frequency, which is set at the 528Hz frequency needed for DNA repair.
Early reviewers have already left gleaming feedback for the new device. “The first time I used it I noticed a slight detox effect, felt emotional and had some sort of release, felt quite tired but all ok after a good night’s sleep. The times after that I felt peaceful and energized, like my cells were repairing. Last week I had a tummy bug and found that using the QSB Wave lessened the effects of my headache and aches and pains. In general it made me feel happy, lighter and even a bit younger!
The QSB Wave can also transmit frequencies of anything with a vibration. For instance, a bottle of water placed beside the QSB wave laden with specific herbs can create a duplicate remedy to have for later.
Life Energy Solutions has released the QSB Wave both as a standalone product for those who already have the QSB Scalar Box as well as in a set of both items. More information, including the scientific studies behind Life Energy Solutions and how to order the QSB Wave now, can be found by visiting https://lifeenergysolutions.com.
Wave Genetics and Age Reversal