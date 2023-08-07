Cactus Corino links up with Aussie production powerhouse Rising Suns for latest music release.
Cactus Corino and Rising Suns announce their latest Hip-Hop release, titled "So Far Away".
So far away, from London I stray”LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing So Far Away, the lead single from the upcoming collaborative project Photosynthesis by London wordsmith Cactus Corino, and Australian production powerhouse Rising Suns.
— Cactus Corino
So Far Away captures an international love of Hip-Hop music, capable of transcending any border, far and wide. The track’s production is heavily influenced by the 90’s Hip-hop sound - a theme that is concurrent throughout the Photosynthesis project.
Statement lyrics reinforce the journey Cactus Corino was prepared to make in order to create timeless Hip-Hop with Rising Suns. In parallel, the trio have succeeded in making a track that reminds listeners; it is important to get out of comfort zones, put in the miles, and make dreams a reality.
Cactus Corino and Rising Suns’ collaborative Photosynthesis project will be released soon. Akin to its title, we can expect the rising sun to provide energy for the cactus: the production to provide life for the rhymes.
So Far Away is available on all streaming platforms from 25/08/23, with matching visuals also releasing on YouTube.
Cactus Corino Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cactuscorino/
Rising Suns Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/risingsuns_au/
- Words by BH.WAV By Benson Hedges (@bh.wav)
Benson Hedges
BH.WAV by Benson Hedges
bensonhedges.creative@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other
So Far Away (Promo teaser)