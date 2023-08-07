Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,356 in the last 365 days.

Cactus Corino links up with Aussie production powerhouse Rising Suns for latest music release.

Cactus Corino & Rising Suns

So Far Away (Cover Art)

Cactus Corino and Rising Suns announce their latest Hip-Hop release, titled "So Far Away".

So far away, from London I stray”
— Cactus Corino
LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing So Far Away, the lead single from the upcoming collaborative project Photosynthesis by London wordsmith Cactus Corino, and Australian production powerhouse Rising Suns.

So Far Away captures an international love of Hip-Hop music, capable of transcending any border, far and wide. The track’s production is heavily influenced by the 90’s Hip-hop sound - a theme that is concurrent throughout the Photosynthesis project.

Statement lyrics reinforce the journey Cactus Corino was prepared to make in order to create timeless Hip-Hop with Rising Suns. In parallel, the trio have succeeded in making a track that reminds listeners; it is important to get out of comfort zones, put in the miles, and make dreams a reality.

Cactus Corino and Rising Suns’ collaborative Photosynthesis project will be released soon. Akin to its title, we can expect the rising sun to provide energy for the cactus: the production to provide life for the rhymes.

So Far Away is available on all streaming platforms from 25/08/23, with matching visuals also releasing on YouTube.

Cactus Corino Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cactuscorino/
Rising Suns Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/risingsuns_au/

- Words by BH.WAV By Benson Hedges (@bh.wav)

Benson Hedges
BH.WAV by Benson Hedges
bensonhedges.creative@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other

So Far Away (Promo teaser)

You just read:

Cactus Corino links up with Aussie production powerhouse Rising Suns for latest music release.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more