Cactus Corino links up with Aussie production powerhouse Rising Suns for latest music release.

Cactus Corino & Rising Suns So Far Away (Cover Art)

Cactus Corino and Rising Suns announce their latest Hip-Hop release, titled "So Far Away".

So far away, from London I stray” — Cactus Corino

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing So Far Away, the lead single from the upcoming collaborative project Photosynthesis by London wordsmith Cactus Corino, and Australian production powerhouse Rising Suns.So Far Away captures an international love of Hip-Hop music, capable of transcending any border, far and wide. The track’s production is heavily influenced by the 90’s Hip-hop sound - a theme that is concurrent throughout the Photosynthesis project.Statement lyrics reinforce the journey Cactus Corino was prepared to make in order to create timeless Hip-Hop with Rising Suns. In parallel, the trio have succeeded in making a track that reminds listeners; it is important to get out of comfort zones, put in the miles, and make dreams a reality.Cactus Corino and Rising Suns’ collaborative Photosynthesis project will be released soon. Akin to its title, we can expect the rising sun to provide energy for the cactus: the production to provide life for the rhymes.So Far Away is available on all streaming platforms from 25/08/23, with matching visuals also releasing on YouTube.Cactus Corino Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cactuscorino/ Rising Suns Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/risingsuns_au/ - Words by BH.WAV By Benson Hedges (@bh.wav)

So Far Away (Promo teaser)