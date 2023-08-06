PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 6, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON WATER CANNON ATTACK VS PCG AND MILITARY SUPPLY SHIP

6 August 2023 The continuing acts of harassment and provocation by the Chinese Coast Guard against the Philippine Coast Guard are a matter of great concern. Just last June 30, PCG ships experienced a similar aggressive action during a regular operation to re-supply marines stationed in Ayungin Shoal. The reported incident of blocking and using water cannons is an alarming display of aggression and a violation of maritime norms and international law. The freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle upheld by the international community, and any attempt to impede the lawful operations of another nation's vessels in open waters is unacceptable. Such actions not only undermine regional stability but also erode trust and cooperation among neighboring countries. I stand in solidarity with the PCG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supporting their commitment to ensuring the maritime security of our country. Their safety and well-being are of paramount importance. We call on the Chinese authorities to abide by the principles of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and refrain from engaging in any actions that could escalate tensions in the region. The Senate has already taken a stance against the repeated bullying and acts of harassment against the PCG. Our government, through the DFA, should seriously consider responding to Senate Resolution 718 and act swiftly. Malinaw na malinaw na hindi nirerespesto ng China ang PCG, ang mga karapatan natin, ang soberanya ng bansa. Enough is enough.