Submit Release
News Search

There were 107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,370 in the last 365 days.

Statement of SP Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri on the latest incident in Ayungin Shoal

PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release
August 6, 2023

STATEMENT OF SP JUAN MIGUEL "MIGZ" ZUBIRI ON THE LATEST INCIDENT IN AYUNGIN SHOAL
August 6, 2023

This is yet again a manifestation of its "might vs. right" treatment of its peaceful neighbors.

By its actions, it shows diplomatic duplicity, of preaching about amity, but practicing hostile behavior.

Gusto naming makipagkaibigan, pero bakit China ang hirap mong mahalin?

This incident reaffirms the merit of the resolution the Senate has unanimously passed.

Because China contemptuously ignore protests, all the more that we have to rally the world to condemn acts which have no place in a civilized order.

You just read:

Statement of SP Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri on the latest incident in Ayungin Shoal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more