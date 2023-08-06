STATEMENT OF SP JUAN MIGUEL "MIGZ" ZUBIRI ON THE LATEST INCIDENT IN AYUNGIN SHOAL

August 6, 2023

This is yet again a manifestation of its "might vs. right" treatment of its peaceful neighbors.

By its actions, it shows diplomatic duplicity, of preaching about amity, but practicing hostile behavior.

Gusto naming makipagkaibigan, pero bakit China ang hirap mong mahalin?

This incident reaffirms the merit of the resolution the Senate has unanimously passed.

Because China contemptuously ignore protests, all the more that we have to rally the world to condemn acts which have no place in a civilized order.