Colebrook Financial Provides More Funding for Disney Vacation Club Resales
Colebrook Financial Company, a leading lender to the timeshare and travel club industries announced that, due to the volume continuing to be generated by Vacation Club Loans (VCL), it has provided an additional $10 million in funding to the company which specializes in financing Disney Vacation Club® resales. This doubles its hypothecation loan to VCL, and combined with a $40 million purchase facility, increases Colebrook’s overall relationship with Vacation Club Loans to $60 million.
Mark Raunikar, Partner/Colebrook Financial, said that “Under the leadership of President Debbie Ely, VCL’s financing of Disney Vacation Club resales is at a record pace. The $10 million commitment that we closed last October has already been fully utilized, and we are pleased to announce that we recently doubled the capacity under the loan to $20 million. This will enable Debbie to continue growing her business, generating high quality vacation ownership receivables.”
Colebrook and VCL have had a relationship since 2016 and VCL’s principal owner Bert Blicher and Colebrook’s Partner Bill Ryczek have known each other since 1979.
Vacation Club Loans, based in Delray Beach, Florida, also provides financing for Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, and Westin brands. According to Debbie Ely, RRP, President / Vacation Club Loans, LLC, “We rely on Colebrook because they can handle transactions of most any size we need. Our success hinges on great relationships with our partners and Mark and the rest of the Colebrook Team have made the lending process relatively seamless. I truly value our business relationship as it has been the key factor in our growth over the past 7 years. Colebrook’s ability to accommodate our unique needs within the resale market as well as their responsiveness has helped tremendously factor. They are such a great group to work with.”
Colebrook is a pioneer in many forms of financing and began working with club products before most lenders. Few competitors can match their longevity in the industry. They enjoy a reputation for adapting to new situations more quickly than larger institutions.
About Colebrook Financial Company Colebrook Financial Company, based in Middletown, Connecticut, specializes in providing financing for the timeshare industry, and can offer a variety of facilities in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $30 million or more. We have an innovative approach to financing and pride ourselves on rapid turnaround and personal service. Colebrook has no committees, and our most important
policy is common sense. You’ll get straight answers, and you can always talk to a principal. For a complete list of product offerings and information on Colebrook and its principals, visit www.colebrookfinancial.com
About Vacation Club Loans Vacation Club Loans located in Delray Beach, FL, serves the United States and Canada for those who wish to purchase vacation ownership points. Its easy loan approval process and flexible payment plans for up to ten years have made it a pioneer lender in DVC financing and other timeshare resales across all brands. For further information, email Debbie@vacationclubloans.com or visit www.vacationclubloans.com
