Neil Hoyne, Renowned Customer Analytics Expert and Best-Selling Author of “Converted” to Deliver Keynote Address at Optimove's Connect Conference

Hoyne, one of the foremost authorities on customer relationship marketing, is to address top marketers at the conference on October 25-26 at the InterContinental David, Tel Aviv

NEW YORK, TEL AVIV, Aug. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned customer analytics expert and best-selling author of "Converted: The Data-Driven Way to Win Customers' Hearts," Neil Hoyne, is set to deliver the keynote address at Optimove's Connect Conference. As one of the foremost authorities on customer relationship marketing, as well as a Senior Fellow at the Wharton School and Chief Strategist at Google, Hoyne will share his expertise with top marketers during the conference on October 25-26 at the InterContinental David, Tel Aviv. Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, notes that attendees can look forward to gaining valuable insights, practical tips, and networking opportunities that will enhance their customer relationship marketing strategies and drive customer loyalty for their brands.



Hoyne's book provides a straightforward, research-backed playbook accessible to anyone aiming to identify their best customers and foster long-lasting relationships. During his keynote address, Hoyne will go beyond the book, offering fresh insights to assist marketers in establishing deeper and more meaningful connections with their customer base. Leveraging his extensive expertise in data analytics and customer engagement, Hoyne will challenge conventional business approaches and illuminate the potential of building lasting customer relationships through data insights. Attendees can expect to gain powerful, actionable tips that they can immediately implement in their organizations.

"We are thrilled to have Neil Hoyne, recognized as one of the world's top experts in customer relationship marketing, as our keynote speaker at Connect," said Pini Yakuel, CEO at Optimove. "His profound knowledge and innovative thinking in customer-centric, data-driven strategies align perfectly with our mission to empower marketers to win customers' loyalty for life."



"It is an honor to be the keynote speaker at Optimove’s premier conference," said Hoyne. "I look forward to tapping into the vast knowledge and collective wisdom of the attendees, who are cutting-edge marketers with real-life case studies on how leading brands are driving customer loyalty. Together, we will look at marketing through the lens of conversations and deep relationships that the best brands create with their customers. Plus, I am excited to share new learnings and insights from the book that are relevant to the challenges of today’s marketers."



The Connect Conference, hosted by Optimove, brings together industry experts, professionals, and thought leaders from various domains to explore the latest trends, best practices, and technological advancements in Customer-Led Marketing. Please note that early bird pricing ends on September 1.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.



It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.



Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands, including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Papa John's, bet365, and Staples.



For more information, go to Optimove.com

