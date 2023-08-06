Tarun Poddar's Foxhog Ventures Leases Office Space in Pune, Set to Ignite Operations in Western India
Foxhog Ventures Corp. a prominent USA-based Venture Capitalist firm, has recently secured office space in the bustling city of Pune to operate in West India.
Foxhog Ventures Corp. (FXHG:FXHG)
Foxhog is steadfast in its mission to empower startups in India, our Crucial financial services for startup companies, enabling them to reach new heights.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move aimed at further strengthening its foothold in the Indian market, Foxhog Ventures Corp., a prominent USA-based Venture Capitalist firm, has recently secured office space in the bustling city of Pune. With a clear vision to propel the growth of startups and provide them with much-needed seed funding, the company is gearing up to dive into the burgeoning tech landscape of Western India.
— Tarun Poddar, Foxhog CEO
Having established its presence in India for the past three years, Foxhog Ventures has significantly impacted the startup ecosystem by investing in over 145 companies across various sectors. With an extensive network of 23 branches spanning the nation and operations in six other countries, Foxhog has demonstrated its commitment to fostering innovation and driving economic growth.
The decision to venture into Pune, often called India's "Silicon Valley," comes as no surprise. Pune has rapidly emerged as a technological hub, attracting both local and international tech companies. Foxhog Ventures' strategic entry into the city signifies its dedication to aiding startups in their growth journey within the region.
Sources close to the matter reveal that Foxhog has secured office space within the prestigious Rajeev Gandhi Infotech Park located in Hinjewadi, Pune. The firm is poised to initiate full-scale operations within the next two months. Moreover, it has been reported that Foxhog Ventures is set to expand its workforce by hiring over 2000 employees across the country by the end of the current financial year.
Tarun Poddar, the visionary founder and driving force behind Foxhog Ventures, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture. He stated, "Foxhog is steadfast in its mission to empower startups in India. Pune's rise as a hotspot for tech companies aligns perfectly with our commitment to provide crucial financial services to these companies, enabling them to reach new heights."
Foxhog Ventures' decision to venture into Western India is expected to boost the startup ecosystem in the region significantly. The infusion of capital and expertise from Foxhog will likely catalyze innovation, foster job creation, and contribute to the overall economic growth of Pune and its surrounding areas.
As Foxhog Ventures continues to expand its influence across India and beyond, its entry into Pune signifies a bold step towards nurturing and accelerating the growth of startups in Western India. With the world of technology evolving at an unprecedented pace, this move is poised to make waves in the startup and investment landscape.
