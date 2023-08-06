PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 6, 2023 Gatchalian eyes expansion of subsidies for private schools to cover Kindergarten, Grade 6 students Senator Win Gatchalian will file a bill to expand the coverage of government assistance and subsidies to private schools, encompassing learners from kindergarten to Grade 6. Subsidies are currently being provided only to senior high schools. The proposed measure will expand the application of the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) under Republic Act No. 6728 (Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act), as amended by Republic Act No. 8545 (Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act). "We have to innovate in terms of how to address basic concerns such as lack of classrooms, teachers, and books for our learners. One of the things that we are going to expand is the voucher program of the basic education system," said Gatchalian. The Senior High School-Voucher Program (SHS-VP) extends financial assistance to qualified SHS learners from participating private or non-DepEd schools. Under the program, learners receive subsidies in the form of vouchers. There is also the Educational Service Contracting (ESC) for junior high school students. The ESC utilizes the excess capacities of certified private junior high schools by allocating slots to students who would have gone to public schools. The slots come with subsidies called ESC grants. However, for Gatchalian, the program for financial assistance to eligible learners should adopt the voucher system, noting that it is more efficient. The senator added that private schools participating in the voucher program should be screened for quality. "There should be an aspect on quality too so that private schools are incentivized to raise their quality. On top of that, they will have an opportunity to service our learners through the vouchers that the government will give," Gatchalian explained. He further pointed out that the expansion of the voucher system will help decongest public schools in urban areas, where private schools have excess capacities. To ensure the efficient use of funds, the lawmaker said that the subsidies should be location-specific and target areas with high concentration of public schools. Gatchalian added that the expanded voucher program can help private schools recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For School Year 2020-2021, there were 3.2 million learners enrolled in private schools, the equivalent of only 14% of total enrollment in basic education. Bigyan ng ayuda ang mga Kinder hanggang Grade 6 sa pribadong paaralan -- Gatchalian Maghahain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng panukalang batas upang palawakin ang tulong pinansyal ng pamahalaan sa mga mag-aaral na nasa mga pribadong paaralan at isama ang mga Kindergarten hanggang Grade 6. Sa ngayon kasi senior high school lang ang nabibigyan ng tulong pinansyal ng gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 6728 (Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act) na inamyendahan na ng Republic Act No. 8545 (Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act). "Kailangang humanap tayo ng mga bagong paraan upang tugunan ang mga pangangailangan natin para sa mga silid-aralan, mga guro, at mga aklat para sa ating mga mag-aaral. Isa sa palalawakin natin ang voucher program sa basic education system," ani Gatchalian. Ang Senior High School-Voucher Program (SHS-VP) ay isang anyo ng tulong pinansyal para sa mga kwalipikadong mag-aaral mula sa non-DepEd schools at mga pribadong paaralan. Sa ilalim ng programa, nakakatanggap ang mga mag-aaral ng ayuda sa pamamagitan ng mga voucher. Nariyan rin ang Educational Service Contracting (ESC) para sa mga mag-aaral naman ng junior high school. Sa pamamagitan ng ESC, mabibigyan na ng mas maraming slots ang mga estudyante para makapasok sa certified private junior high schools. Sa madaling salita, makakatanggap ang mga benepisyaryo ng ayudang tinatawag na ESC grants. Panukala ni Gatchalian, voucher system na lamang ang gamitin sa paghahatid ng tulong pinansyal sa mga mag-aaral, lalo na't mas simple ang prosesong ito. Dagdag pa ng senador, dapat tiyaking may kalidad ang mga pribadong paaralang lalahok sa programa. "Dapat mayroon ding aspeto ng kalidad sa mga pribadong paaralan upang mabigyan din sila ng incentive kung iaangat nila ang kalidad ng kanilang pagtuturo, ayon sa senador. Ayon kay Gatchalian, makatutulong ang mas malawak na voucher system upang maiwasan ang patuloy na pagsikip sa mga pampublikong paaralan. At upang maging mas epektibo ang paggamit ng pondo para dito, sinabi ni Gatchalian na kailangang targetin ang mga lugar kung saan maraming public schools. Paliwanag pa niya, makatutulong ang panukalang programa na makabangon ang mga pribadong paaralan mula sa pinsalang dulot ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Para sa School Year 2020-2021, may 3.2 milyong mag-aaral sa mga pribadong paaralan, katumbas lamang ng 14% ng kabuuanng enrollment sa basic education.