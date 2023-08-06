Tolentino urges MMDA to deploy mobile pumps as flood, heavy traffic hit NLEX

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino said the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) must step in and deploy portable floating pumps as parts of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) have been hit by floods.

In his weekly radio program on DZRH, Tolentino urged MMDA chairman Atty. Romando 'Don' S. Artes to initiate coordination with NLEX as heavy traffic has already affected northbound motorists from Metro Manila.

In the same program, Tolentino already called on NLEX spokesperson Robin Ignacio to contact MMDA for support, but the lawmaker raised urgency to the latter.

"Sabi ko sa NLEX, makipag-coordinate sa MMDA, dahil marami kayong kagamitan, 'yung portable pumps natin, pwede higupin 'yung tubig 'yung nasa ibabaw ng Tulaoc Bridge sa San Simon," Tolentino said.

"Mas maganda siguro, chairman, kayo na ang tumawag sa NLEX, para sa ganun ay matulungan na natin itong San Simon Bridge na mabawasan po 'yung tubig," the lawmaker stressed.

Chairman Artes noted Senator Tolentino's call, saying that they have already implemented similar deployments of portable floating pumps, particularly in the South Luzon Expressway.

"Noted po, Senator Francis, actually may nagpaabot na po sa amin ng information na 'yan, sabi naman po nila makikipag-coordinate sila sa amin," Artes said.

"Ginawa din po natin 'yan a few weeks ago, dito sa SLEX naman. Tama po kayo, napaka-epektibo ng ating portable floating pumps," the MMDA chairman emphasized.

Tolentino, a former MMDA chairman himself, stressed that motorists from Metro Manila are already affected: "Walong oras na 'yung trapik, apektado na 'yung mga taga-Metro Manila na papuntang north."

"Baka nahihiya 'yung NLEX na manghingi ng tulong. Pero mas maganda kung tayo na magsimula. Marami na pong apektado na eh," Tolentino said.

Earlier in the program, Tolentino advised the NLEX to let MMDA deploy its mobile pumps to ease flooding along the expressway which was caused by the overflowing of the Pampanga River.

The lawmaker also urge the NLEX to waive all toll fees for vehicles to be deployed by relief operations groups, as well as provide discounted toll fees to all motorists going to San Simon, Pampanga.

Portions of NLEX has been hit by floods after the Pampanga River overflowed on Wednesday, August 2.