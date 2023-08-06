Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1700 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, August 4, 2023, in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 3:32 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects brandished handguns, smashed a glass jewelry case, and took property from the case. The suspects fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the pictures below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.