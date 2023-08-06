Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of 20th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in the 2900 block of 20th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:00 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim who was entering their vehicle at the listed location. One of the suspects implied he had a handgun, demanded the victim’s property and vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle while the suspect’s vehicle also fled the scene.

The suspects and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/JaGscq15kds

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.