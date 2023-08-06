Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of EQRX, RVMD, NEWR, and RETA

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EQRX to Revolution Medicines, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, EQRX shareholders will receive the number of shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. stock equal to the sum of ~7.69M Revolution Medicines, Inc. shares plus a number of shares equal to $870M divided by a price that is a 6% discount to the 5-day volume-weighted average Revolution Medicines Inc. share price measured in close proximity to the stockholder vote.

If you are an EQRX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EQRx, Inc. to RVMD. Under the terms of the proposed merger, EQRx, Inc. shareholders will receive the number of shares of RVMD stock equal to the sum of ~7.69M RVMD shares plus a number of shares equal to $870M divided by a price that is a 6% discount to the 5-day volume-weighted average RVMD share price measured in close proximity to the stockholder vote.

If you are a RVMD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NEWR to Francisco Partners and TPG Inc. for $87.00 per share in cash for each share of NEWR common stock owned.

If you are a NEWR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RETA to Biogen Inc. for $172.50 per share in cash for each share of RETA common stock owned.

If you are a RETA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: