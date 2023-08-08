Corcoran Icon Properties Names Christine Lopatowski As Manager of Noe Valley Office

Christine Lopatowski, Noe Valley Manager

Christine Lopatowski is the new Sales Manager at Corcoran Icon Properties’ Noe Valley office, succeeding Samantha Huang

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcoran Icon Properties announced that Christine Lopatowski has been appointed the Sales Manager at the firm’s Noe Valley office in San Francisco, succeeding Samantha Huang as she transitions to a key role as a mentor in the company’s new mentorship program. These two dynamic, experienced leaders will bring their knowledge, leadership, and expertise to the benefit of agents and clients alike.

With 18 years of experience in real estate, Christine Lopatowski has built a solid reputation as a leader and mentor, in addition to her success as a top producer. Her strong background in executive sales management includes successful stints as the manager of the Upper Market office in San Francisco and as assistant manager at Zephyr Real Estate’s Potrero Hill location. Her expertise, connections, and mastery of the real estate business, particularly in the Bay Area, make her a natural fit for this new position.

"Christine brings an impressive skill set to any endeavor she encounters. Her focus on client service, problem-solving, and negotiating is outstanding, and she enjoys the respect of her colleagues," commented Randall Kostick, CEO of Corcoran Icon Properties. He further added, “Samantha's contributions as the previous manager have been invaluable to our team, and we are thrilled that she will continue to play a significant role as a mentor in our new mentorship program."

Along with her proven leadership record, Lopatowski is a top producer with keen abilities and a gift for clear and constant communication. She excels in single-family homes, condos, TICs, lofts, and multi-unit buildings throughout San Francisco.

“I am excited to lead the dedicated and professional agents at the Noe Valley office,” Lopatowski remarked. “We share the same passion for the industry, for the Bay Area, and for the culture at Corcoran Icon.”

Christine Lopatowski may be reached at 415.426.3301 or christinel@corcoranicon.com. And Samantha Huang can be reached at 415.640.7602 or samantha.huang@corcoranicon.com.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently-owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 850-plus professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, and Humboldt County. To further enhance its global network and audience for upscale homes and estates, Corcoran Icon Properties is a proud member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, the largest international luxury real estate network. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.

