10 million EUR in humanitarian aid for the population in the affected areas

SLOVENIA, August 5 - The Government of the Republic of Slovenia also took note of the first information on the response to the floods that affected Slovenia on 3, 4 and 5 August 2023. The action of all competent units, services and authorities in the implementation of protection, rescue and assistance to ensure basic living conditions in the affected areas was timely, organised and effective at all levels of government, for which the Government of the Republic of Slovenia expressed its special appreciation.

The mobilisation of professional and, in particular, volunteer firefighters, the Civil Protection and other voluntary and professional rescue services, the Slovenian Armed Forces, the Police, public service companies (water companies, municipal and road services) and other services and bodies, especially those managing various infrastructures (Elektro, Telekom, the Soča, Drava and Sava power plants, etc.), at all levels of government was timely, and the activities were organised, diligent and effective.

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia also decided to request international assistance and authorised the Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief at the Ministry of Defence to formulate the requests according to the need for additional resources that cannot be provided in sufficient numbers in the Republic of Slovenia. The Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief will also replenish and further reinforce the stocks of protection and rescue equipment used up in this year's interventions within three months at the latest.

In order to help those affected by the disasters as soon as possible, the Government has instructed the relevant ministries and government offices, as well as the Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief, to speed up, together with the municipalities, the preparation of damage assessments and submit the assessments to the Government of the Republic of Slovenia for approval as soon as possible.