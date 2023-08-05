MVP—A Takacs Company—Becomes Parent Company of The MVP Service and Towb
Joseph Takacs Jr., an industry leader in timeshare support for HOA Boards, says that they are consolidating all Takacs’ companies under the all-encompassing label: MVP—A Takacs Company. This label will unite TheMVPService, Towb, and their new II affiliated club, TheMVPClub.
In June of 2007, Joseph and Dana Takacs formed TheMVPService LLC, a company dedicated to establishing a commissions-based timeshare resales market without the pressure offered in so many places. Joseph is a licensed broker in 36 states and today, MVP sells onsite for timeshare associations in Florida, California, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Massachusetts, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. Its sister company, Towb, was born from TheMVPService in 2018 with a singular purpose; to offer an inner circle of expertise for Boards. It is made up of people that bring creativity, best practices, and courage to try new ideas to “legacy” properties. MVP and TOWB have always collaborated with HOA Boards to ask and learn what best benefits the owners and their families. Then they strive to accomplish the direction these boards and owners desire in an honest and open manner.
“Since the two companies always worked hand in hand, our new name represents this continual collaboration. As a Takacs company we have more than 50 years of combined experience in timeshare sales, management, and customer service, so why not embrace our family of services in name as well as action,” said Joe Takacs.
Also included in the MVP family is TheMVPClub, a term club product supported by Interval International. MVP offers the Club to those who don’t want to own timeshare but want to “play” in timeshare as an owner, and to timeshare members and owners who have established a new timeshare ownership should their original legacy resort decided to repurpose.
“Timeshare is a great product,” he continued. “Our team is experienced in management, rentals, sales, and repurposing. HOAs have many options and we are here to guide developers, HOAs, and Owners to examine what they have now and review all realistic options. MVP has the resources necessary to ensure a beneficial outcome for all involved.”
“We are proud to introduce our new name and our new focus as a Takacs company; it represents all we stand for,” said Dana Takacs.
