Influence Basketball Group Signed Jackson Ma as its Sports Talent
Influence Basketball Group (IBG) teamed up with Wonder Paradise International to bring regional media presence to athletes.
SINGAPORE, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Influence Basketball Group (IBG) teamed up with Wonder Paradise International to bring regional media presence to athletes, creating a larger platform of influence for future generations.
Influence Basketball Group signed its first sportsman, Jackson Ma. He aligns perfectly with the brand with his talent, values and team fit. 'We see Jackson as someone who embodies the spirit of what it means to be an Influence." said Soon Hua, Managing Director of IBG."We are focused on uplifting and empowering all athletes, and we believe Jackson will help us achieve that.”.
Influence Basketball Group (IBG) is a sport management agency and street fashion label incorporated in July 2023.
