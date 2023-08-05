Submit Release
RE: DETOUR LARGE TRUCKS - RUTLAND TOWN/RUTLAND CITY

This restriction is lifted.

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

All large trucks whose destination is north of Rutland City via US 7 are asked to detour via US 4 West and then 22A or RT 30 NB to access destinations north of Rutland City.  US 7 NB through Rutland City is not suitable for any large vehicles at this time.  This is due to flooding and road closures in the area.

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

