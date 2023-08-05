Correction and Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Wade Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in the 2600 block of Wade Road, Southeast.

At approximately 7:07 pm, officers responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area and learned that an adult male shooting victim was located at a local hospital receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/IS84ekXArCY

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.