Free Rebuilding and Repair Tips From FEMA Offered at Four Sites in Guam

As an ongoing commitment to support Guam residents on their recovery journey following Typhoon Mawar, FEMA Mitigation specialists continue to offer free tips and advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms at several stores in Guam. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance staff will also be on-site to help with registration status check or application appeal.

Including an additional site, four teams of FEMA experts in Mitigation and Disaster Survivor Assistance will be available at the following locations on the following dates:

Benson Do it Best (Mongmong-Toto-Maite) Micronesia Mall (Dededo) Cost U Less (Tamuning) Payless (Sumay) 779 Route 8, Maite, Guam 96913 1088 Marine Corps Drive, Dededo, Guam 96929 265 Chalan San Antonio Road, Tamuning, Guam 96911 137 Pedro LG Roberto Drive. Route 5, Santa Rita, Guam 96915 Saturday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 11 Sunday, Aug. 6 through Friday, Sept. 15 Saturday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Sept. 15 Saturday, Aug. 5 through Friday, August 11 Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, off Tuesday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, off Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, off Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, off

Each location will have an Assistive Listening Device for customers who may have hearing difficulty.

The Discovery Recovery Center at Guam Community College remains open to assist survivors during its regular hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m., Saturday, and closed on Sunday. Disaster Recovery Centers are barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.

If you need to update information for your application, or check the application status, please visit disasterassistance.gov , use the FEMA mobile app , or call 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents).

