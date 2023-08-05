Ed Croson Joins Business Announcer as COO

Ed Croson, Business Announcer COO

Business Announcer (Verified X Organization)

BusinessAnnouncer.com, a leading platform for business news and industry updates, is thrilled to announce Ed Croson as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Ed's breadth of experience, innovative problem-solving skills, and a track record of guiding companies towards their future goals makes him an invaluable asset to our team.”
— Sven Patzer, Business Announcer CEO
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Businessannouncer.com, a leading platform for business news and industry updates, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ed Croson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ed, a seasoned veteran in the tech industry, brings over 20 years of sales and solutions experience across various tech products and services in global vertical markets. His ability to solve complex issues and guide companies towards their future goals has earned him an esteemed reputation within the industry. Business Announcer is lucky to have him.

Originally from Ojai, Southern California, Ed's journey brought him to San Diego on a tennis scholarship to San Diego State University. Upon graduation, he chose to plant roots in the city, where he resides with his wife and daughter. His range of interests, including tennis, playing guitar, golfing, supporting the arts, enjoying the outdoors, volunteering, and sharing spirited game competitions with his daughter, imbues Ed with a distinct personal touch.

Ed is known not just for his professional excellence, but also for his strong commitment to social responsibility, as seen through his extensive volunteer work. He stays on top of industry developments through consistent study and learning from resources such as how-to YouTube videos, manifesting his dedication to ongoing growth.

As the new COO, Ed will leverage his vast experience and empathetic leadership to guide BusinessAnnouncer.com toward new heights. His multifaceted approach to work, rich personal interests, and passion for life are expected to bring a refreshing dynamism to the company. The post from Ed about the change can be found here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/activity-7092656819449335808-YR9v?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

For more information about Ed's appointment or to learn more about BusinessAnnouncer.com, please visit the website at www.businessannouncer.com.

About BusinessAnnouncer.com
BusinessAnnouncer.com is a premier platform for business news and industry updates, committed to delivering the latest and most relevant information for professionals across all sectors. Their commitment to accuracy, timeliness, and insightful commentary is what sets them apart in today's fast-paced business environment.
Link can be found here: https://businessannouncer.com/

Sven Patzer
BusinessAnnouncer.com
Business Announcer

