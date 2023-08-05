Shaftsbury Barracks / MV Crash / DUI Drugs / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3003689

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

DATE/TIME: August 4th, 2023, at 1805 Hours

STREET: Vermont Route 7A

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rablogan Castle of Scotland

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: James D. Pecor

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont

VIOLATIONS:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH/INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 7A in the Town of Arlington. Investigation revealed James Pecor (35) from Arlington, VT, was operating a motor vehicle southbound on VT RT 7A. Pecor’s vehicle failed to maintain lanes for travel, and he came to a position of rest after colliding with a tree in the embankment. Pecor did not sustain any injuries from the incident.

While Troopers interacted with Pecor, several signs of impairment were detected. Pecor was screened and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Drugs. Pecor was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. A Drug Recognition Expert from the Winhall Police Department assisted with the investigation.

At the conclusion of processing, Pecor was released to a sober adult on a citation to answer the offenses at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 6th, 2023, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.