Shaftsbury Barracks / MV Crash / DUI Drugs / Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3003689
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8
DATE/TIME: August 4th, 2023, at 1805 Hours
STREET: Vermont Route 7A
TOWN: Arlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rablogan Castle of Scotland
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: James D. Pecor
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont
VIOLATIONS:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH/INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 7A in the Town of Arlington. Investigation revealed James Pecor (35) from Arlington, VT, was operating a motor vehicle southbound on VT RT 7A. Pecor’s vehicle failed to maintain lanes for travel, and he came to a position of rest after colliding with a tree in the embankment. Pecor did not sustain any injuries from the incident.
While Troopers interacted with Pecor, several signs of impairment were detected. Pecor was screened and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Drugs. Pecor was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. A Drug Recognition Expert from the Winhall Police Department assisted with the investigation.
At the conclusion of processing, Pecor was released to a sober adult on a citation to answer the offenses at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 6th, 2023, at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.