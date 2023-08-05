Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market

"Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | The Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Automotive, Construction, Home Appliance, Machinery, Others), and Types (Cold Rolled Coils (Thickness≥3mm), Cold Rolled Coils (Thicknessbelow 3mm)). The Cold Rolled Steel Coil market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market worldwide?

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ArcelorMittal

Shougang

Hyundai Steel

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

Hesteel Group

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

China Steel Corporation

Shagang Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Maanshan Steel

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

Valin Steel Group

Short Description About Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market:

The Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Cold rolling is used to further treat hot rolled steel sheet to increase its strength and its strength-to-weight ratio and enable it to hold tighter tolerances during fabricating and machining. In addition, cold rolling is used to smooth and finish the surface of hot rolled steel. The processes used to improve the surface finish and to size the cold rolled sheet more precisely include chemical or mechanical descaling and cold rolling or polishing. It also increases its strength and hardness because it is performed at room temperature and below the recrystallization temperature.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cold Rolled Steel Coil market size is estimated to be worth US$ 127.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 157.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

China is the largest Cold Rolled Steel Coil market with about 44% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 14% market share.

The key players are China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ArcelorMittal, Shougang, Hyundai Steel, Ansteel Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Benxi Steel Group, Hesteel Group, United States Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, China Steel Corporation, Shagang Group, Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel, NLMK Group, Maanshan Steel, ThyssenKrupp, JSW Steel Ltd, Valin Steel Group etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 24% market share.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Cold Rolled Steel Coil

Automotive

Construction

Home Appliance

Machinery

Others

What are the types of Cold Rolled Steel Coil available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Cold Rolled Steel Coil market share In 2022.

Cold Rolled Coils (Thickness≥3mm)

Cold Rolled Coils (Thicknessbelow 3mm)

Which regions are leading the Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

