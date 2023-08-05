Read more about GBI and Cairo Police Make Arrest in Death Investigation

Cairo, Georgia (August 3, 2023) – On August 1, 2023, the GBI and the Cairo Police Department arrested and charged Jakavian Jamel Cotton, age 17, of Cairo, GA, with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with a homicide in Cairo, Georgia.

On Monday, August 1, 2023, about 12:30 a.m., the Cairo Police Department requested the assistance of the GBI with a homicide that took place on 3rd Ave. SW and Lewis St. SW in Cairo, Georgia. When officers arrived, they discovered a man, later identified as Jaylin Evans, age 18, that had been shot. Evans was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his wounds. GBI agents and a crime scene specialist arrived and began investigating and processing the scene for any evidence.

Additional charges are expected against Cotton as the investigation progresses.

Cotton was booked into the Grady County Jail.

Evans was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to be performed.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Once complete, it will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.