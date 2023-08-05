Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of 6th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 4, 2023, in the 800 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:42 am, officers responded to the listed location in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area and learned that an adult male shooting victim was located at a local hospital receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.