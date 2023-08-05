TRIPADVISOR RECOGNIZES OCEAN ADVENTURES AND COLUMBUS DURING THE TRAVELERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2023
Tripadvisor recognized Ocean Adventures and Columbus, brands of The Dolphin Company, during the Travelers' Choice Awards 2023.
Grateful to our visitors for recognizing the benefits of our marinas: Ocean Adventures in Punta Cana and Marina Aquatours in Cancun through the Columbus Romantic Dinner Cruise tour.”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Tripadvisor recognized two of the brands of The Dolphin Company family, operator of parks with a global presence, during the Travelers' Choice Awards 2023 for the excellent comments that their visitors have written on the platform: Ocean Adventures, its marina in Punta Cana and Columbus Romantic Dinner Cruise, the romantic tour of Marina Aquatours located in Cancun.
— said Claudia Sosa, Commercial Director of The Dolphin Company.
Each year, Tripadvisor honors travelers' favorite things to do, destinations, hotels, and restaurants worldwide, based on reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months. In this way, the visitors decide who the Travelers' Choice Awards winners are the best.
Ocean Adventures has been featured in a Tripadvisor award five times thanks to the incredible experiences that the marina offers, from an educational interaction with dolphins to various boat tours such as the iconic Caribbean Buccaneers in which attendees witness a pirate show and Ocean Spa in Punta Cana, the only time that offers relaxing massages on board a boat, among many other activities.
On the other hand, Marina Aquatours' Columbus Romantic Dinner Cruise has been awarded for more than ten years; this is attributed to the concept of the tour since it is the only romantic tour in Cancun, which offers a tour of the Nichupté Lagoon aboard a Spanish Galleon where travelers can enjoy a delicious three-course dinner while listening to live saxophone music.
"We are very grateful to our visitors for recognizing the benefits of our two marinas: Ocean Adventures in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Marina Aquatours in Cancun, Mexico, through the Columbus Romantic Dinner Cruise tour. This type of recognition inspires us to continue innovating our products so that our guests live the Experience of a Lifetime in any of the parks, habitats, and marinas that make up our family", commented Claudia Sosa, Commercial Director of The Dolphin Company.
The Dolphin Company is a company that is characterized by offering a wide range of activities; its family is made up of dolphin habitats, multi-experience, adventure, aquatic and marine parks, which receive thousands of visitors a year.
About The Dolphin Company:
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, an operator of parks with a global presence, has provided 'The experience of a lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors in its more than 30 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness among its visitors about the importance of animal welfare. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com
Public Relations Department
The Dolphin Company
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Ocean Adventures in Punta Cana