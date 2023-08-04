Local, State and Federal Governments Recognize Lanakila Pacific Mitigation Project to Protect Vulnerable Populations

OAKLAND, Calif. – Join representatives from all levels of government to recognize Lanakila Pacific, home of O’ahu’s largest and only island-wide meal provider for seniors, for its $1.6 million grant to structurally retrofit and harden its buildings against natural hazards. The work will protect the lives and assets of building occupants against seismic, wind and flooding hazards when disaster strikes, and support the continuity of their work to provide vital services to vulnerable residents.

WHO: Lanakila Pacific President and CEO Rona Fukumoto, Lanakila Pacific ‍Board Chair Matt Miller, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton, Senator Brian Schatz WHAT: Press conference commemorating Lanakila Pacific’s grant and a building tour to highlight its programs, services and future upgrades WHEN: Monday, August 7 at 10:30 a.m. WHERE: 1809 Bachelot Street, Honolulu. Validated parking available at Kuakini Medical Center parking garage at 347 N. Kuakini Street. RSVP: Please email fema-r9newsdesk@fema.dhs.gov to confirm attendance.

Lanakila Pacific is a Hawaii-based non-profit offering assistance programs and operating social enterprises to build independence and improve the quality of life for individuals with cognitive, physical, social or age-related challenges. The organization collectively serves and benefits more than 2,000 people each year, including individuals with disabilities and seniors across Oʻahu.

Grant funds will help Lanakila Pacific replace three gate entrances with concrete walls with impact-resistant glass doors and windows; structurally retrofit building envelopes, windows, roofs and the connections between these elements to meet international building codes; and non-structural improvements such as installing flood barriers.

The $2.2 million project includes a $1.6 million grant from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), with the remaining from non-federal sources.

FEMA’s HMGP helps states, territories, federally-recognized tribes, local communities and certain private, non-profit organizations become more resilient to potential infrastructure damage and reduce future disaster costs.

