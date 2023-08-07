A New Book Asks "Why Did Betty Broderick Do It" - It Was All About The Real Estate
She Gave Her Pearls: New Book by a San Diego Real Estate Broker Takes a Historic Look at the Real Estate of Betty, Dan and Linda To Find Answers to The Killings
It's been so long, I don't think anyone cares about what happened in the 1980s”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly Dotseth, a California real estate broker and brokerage owner, has written a new book called "She Gave Her Pearls."
— Betty Broderick to the Author, August 2022
This book reviews in a timeline 30 years of publicly available real estate documents that were recorded by Betty Broderick, Dan Broderick and Linda Kolkena. Dotseth writes a compelling tale about this famous true crime story combined with the business of explaining their houses.
The purpose of the author’s three-year project was to see if buried within these old documents was a different reason why Betty killed Dan and Linda. The author commits to offering the reader new answers. Interwoven within the crime itself, what would normally be dry housing jargon within the recorded documents is explained in an easy-to-understand way. Dotseth also began to communicate with Betty during her research and asked Betty questions to fill in some blanks. The project was meant to be a robust challenge for the author, but in the end it paints a tragic picture.
A longtime San Diego resident, Dotseth said she’s been interested in the case since the November 1989 killings. This San Diego true crime story was sensational national news, as were Betty's two trials. But in 2020, after watching the mini-series, “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” Dotseth became re-focused on the real estate portion of Betty, Dan and Linda’s lives. She decided to explore all of their San Diego County real estate in detail, and Dotseth now believes she knows why Betty killed Dan and Linda.
Dotseth was also struck by how little information was available about their real estate in previous coverage of this story, and decided to take on the task of assembling the big picture herself.
"She Gave Her Pearls" offers a new perspective on the case, and it is sure to engage readers who are interested in true crime and seeing how a complicated part of love can be real estate.
Kimberly Dotseth is the owner of Blend Luxury Real Estate in San Diego. She is a busy broker, writer and true crime fan. She believes that society would be better if everyone adopted a shelter pet. She is married and lives in San Diego with her husband and cats. This is her second book.
