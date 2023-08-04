New Children's Book, "Paulie Finds His Forever Home" Kickstarter Campaign on 8/8/2023

Cover Page Design

A Senior Shelter Dog helps other Senior Shelter Pets: Paulie Finds His Forever Home, a children’s book inspired by a true story.

WHEATON, ILLINOIS, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First time Author is bringing her real-life blogs to life!

[WHEATON, ILLINOIS, August 4, 2023—] First time author, Catherine Marie Stillwell, enchants young readers with her debut picture book, Paulie Finds His Forever Home. This endearing story introduces Paulie, a senior PomChi Sheba mix who ends up in trouble after enjoying his favorite pastime. He finds himself lost and ends up taking the young reader on a journey to get himself back home.

The book started from an original poem titled, “Paulie’s Journey” that describes her families meet and greet with Paulie at the shelter. It was so popular with family and friends that she decided to make it into a heartwarming children’s story. Paulie and Catherine ran fundraisers to help senior and special needs dogs from 2016-2020. In late 2020, Paulie became ill, and Catherine tended to him until his passing in July of 2021. It wasn’t until January of 2023 that she began writing the book in his memory. A Kickstarter campaign is scheduled from August 8-September 8, 2023, to help fund the book. Proceeds of every book sold will be donated to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Catherine became a supporter of OFSDS after adopting Paulie in November 2014.

Catherine has been a pet advocate and pet owner for over five decades. She fell in love with all genres of writing while attending college. After adopting her first senior dog, Paulie, she wrote a poem and blogs about their adventures together. This is her first children’s book. Catherine resides in Wheaton, Illinois with her husband of 36 years and son.