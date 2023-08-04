Alaska Energy Metals Announces Closing of $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) (“Alaska Energy Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the “Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,055,000 (the “Offering”).

The Company issued a total of 7,637,500 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.80 until August 4, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering towards the drilling program at the Eureka Zone of the Nikolai project in Alaska and general corporate purposes.

The Company paid cash finders’ fees totaling $63,240 and issued 158,100 finder’s warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”) to certain qualified arm’s length finders. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a “Finder’s Share”) at a price of $0.60 per Finder’s Share until August 4, 2025.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Gregory Beischer, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, and Roland Butler, Director of the Company, purchased an aggregate of 297,500 Units in the Offering for gross proceeds of $119,000. The participation by Mr. Beischer and Mr. Butler in the Offering constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The related party transactions were exempt from minority approval, information circular and formal valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the gross securities issued under the Offering nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, palladium and gold. Located in development-friendly central Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gregory A. Beischer, President & CEO

Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-638-3164

Sarah Mawji, Public Relations

Final Edit Media and Public Relations

Email: sarah@finaleditpr.com

