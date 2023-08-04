Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Southwest Florida Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Nancy Watkins and the reappointment of Ashley Bell Barnett, Kelly Rice, and Joel Schleicher to the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

Nancy Watkins

Watkins, of Tampa, is a Certified Public Accountant at Robert Watkins & Company, P.A. She currently serves on the Hillsborough Community College District Board of Trustees and was previously appointed to the University of South Florida Board of Trustees. Watkins earned her associate degree from Hillsborough Community College and her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida.

Ashley Bell Barnett

Bell Barnett, of Winter Haven, is a community advocate and serves her community in a variety of capacities. She currently serves on the Polk State College District Board of Trustees and the Polk Arts Alliance Advisory Committee. Bell Barnett earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College and her master’s degree in public administration from the University of South Florida.

Kelly Rice

Rice, of Webster, is the President of Prime Property Resources, Inc., Rice Cattle Company, and Physical Therapy Services of Brooksville, Inc. He was previously appointed to the Lake-Sumter State College District Board of Trustees and was a State Director of the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. Rice earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida.

Joel Schleicher

Schleicher, of Sarasota, is an experienced entrepreneur and is the former Founder and Executive Chair of Focal Point Data Risk, LLC. He was previously appointed to the Florida Talent Development Council and was a member of the Business Executives for National Security. Schleicher earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Minnesota.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

