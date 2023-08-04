Commencement of working visit in Turkmenistan

TAJIKISTAN, August 4 - On August 4, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon arrived in the city of Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, to participate in the meeting of the heads of state of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In order to welcome the high-ranking guest - the head of state of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, a ceremonial carpet was laid out from the steps of the plane and a guard of honor was arranged at the Ashgabat International Airport.

High-ranking officials of Turkmenistan warmly welcomed the distinguished guest - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, with a high degree of respect and sincerity.

Turkmen youths with national dresses presented bouquets of flowers to the high-ranking guest and treated to bread and salt.