Meeting with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow

TAJIKISTAN, August 4 - On August 4, 2023, as part of his working visit to Turkmenistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of Turkmenistan, Honorable Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

The heads of state discussed a set of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, commercial, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached following the results of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan in May 2023.

The parties supported the development and expansion of mutual trade and its steady growth. In this regard, the need to use the opportunities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the Business Council of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, as well as the practice of holding business forums was emphasized.

At the same time, there was an exchange of views on international and regional issues.

Expressing their satisfaction, the Presidents emphasized the high level of trust and the existence of great potential for cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed readiness to further development of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

