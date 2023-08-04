Flourish Real Estate Network Expands Its Impact to Austin, Texas, Partnering with Top Agent Amber Lambrecht
Flourish Real Estate Network Growing In Pursuit Of Mission to Address Human Flourishing NeedsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flourish Real Estate Network, a Denver, Colorado-based network of top-producing impact-driven real estate professionals, has just announced its expansion into Austin, Texas. Focused on meaningful real estate businesses that prioritize human flourishing causes, Flourish is dedicated to making a positive impact both locally and internationally.
Dave Umphress, founder of the Flourish Real Estate Network and a prominent figure in the real estate industry, is no stranger to using real estate as a vehicle for social impact. Umphress has been frequently recognized for his innovative approach to addressing needs of the marginalized in the communities Flourish operates in. As both a former educator and non-profit field staff, Umphress's passion for serving communities in need has been at the core of the group's mission since its inception in 2012.
The Flourish Real Estate Network leverages their local expertise to tackle critical issues such as food insecurity, affordable housing, homelessness, and human trafficking. Additionally, their efforts extend to international projects, as they’ve developed long-standing partnerships with local grassroots organizations throughout sub-Saharan Africa (primarily Kenya, Ethiopia & Mozambique) focusing on clean water projects and HIV/AIDS relief, fostering sustainable change and empowering communities, for nearly a decade. What sets Flourish apart - aside from their corresponding 501(c)3, Flourish Alliance - is the members' active involvement in community service. Flourish agents can routinely be found dedicating their weekends to initiatives like volunteering at the local "pay what you can” café, building homes with Habitat for Humanity, and packing meals for families at Title 1 Schools.
When asked about the decision to expand to Austin, Umphress expressed, "We love Austin, and it's a city we already spend a lot of time in, but the primary reason for our expansion is our commitment to partnering with great people who genuinely care about empowering their communities. Amber Lambrecht is a remarkable agent who exemplifies the values and dedication we seek in our partnerships. She’s the type of person that we love building with, a true servant leader.”
Lambrecht, formerly of Austin-based Pure Realty and now with Keller Williams Austin Northwest, brings her ATX Sells Group team and established expertise in the real estate industry to Flourish, along with her genuine passion for her city. Her track record of running a successful real estate business while seeking to elevate those around her aligns seamlessly with Flourish's mission, making her an ideal collaborator in their expansion to Austin.
"Our long-term commitment is to help address human flourishing needs in every major metro area in the country, with an increasing focus on affordable housing," added Umphress. The Flourish Real Estate Network aims to partner with like-minded, big-thinking, empire-building agents in various markets to amplify their impact and collectively build the life and business they dream of.
The expansion into Austin is the first move outside of Colorado, it marks the beginning of Flourish's mission to extend their influence and social impact across the country. The collaboration with Amber Lambrecht in Austin is just the first step in this exciting journey of growth and community empowerment.
To learn more about their initiatives or explore partnership opportunities, please visit www.poweredbyflourish.com for more information.
About Flourish Real Estate Network:
Flourish Real Estate Network is a Denver, Colorado-based network of impact-driven real estate professionals spread across several brokerages throughout Colorado and now Texas. Their focus on local human-flourishing causes and international issues has made them a pioneering force in the real estate industry. By partnering with like-minded agents, Flourish aims to create a nationwide network dedicated to addressing vital social needs.
